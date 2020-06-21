Last updated on Jun 21, 2020, 07:09 pm
Hi,
Written byParth Dhall
David Warner said that Australian players will likely feature in the Indian Premier League, if the T20 World Cup gets canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic.
With uncertainty over the mega tournament, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is eyeing the October-November window to stage the IPL.
Meanwhile, ICC is yet to decide the fate of T20 World Cup.
"If it is likely that the World Cup can't go ahead, then I am very sure and positive that we will be able to come and play in the IPL if that replaces the World Cup in the schedule," Warner told India Today.
Warner said most Australian players would want to participate in the IPL, subject to Cricket Australia's approval.
"We have to get government clearance as well to travel. If Cricket Australia allows us to go over there and participate, I am sure the guys will definitely be on board with that to be back up and running and playing cricket again," he added.
Earlier this week, Cricket Australia chairman Earl Eddings said this year's ICC T20 World Cup amid the incumbent crises seems "unrealistic" as it will be difficult ward off the travel restrictions.
"I would say it is unlikely...trying to get (teams from) 16 countries into Australia when most countries are still going through COVID spiking is unrealistic or very, very difficult," he had stated.
Previously, the International Cricket Council (ICC) postponed the decision on T20 World Cup.
The global cricket board said it will continue to explore a number of contingency plans regarding the tournament's future, until next month.
Several factors will be evaluated under the planning process.
As per the original schedule, the tournament is due to begin on October 18.
With the threat of suspension looms over the T20 World Cup, BCCI is aiming to host the IPL during the window.
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said in his letter to all affiliated members of the body, that the board is working on all possible options to stage the tournament this year.
Presently, the cash-rich league remains suspended in the wake of COVID-19.
