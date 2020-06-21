David Warner said that Australian players will likely feature in the Indian Premier League, if the T20 World Cup gets canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic. With uncertainty over the mega tournament, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is eyeing the October-November window to stage the IPL. Meanwhile, ICC is yet to decide the fate of T20 World Cup. Here is more.

Quote An excerpt of Warner's statement

"If it is likely that the World Cup can't go ahead, then I am very sure and positive that we will be able to come and play in the IPL if that replaces the World Cup in the schedule," Warner told India Today.

Participation Players will likely participate in IPL if CA gives nod

Warner said most Australian players would want to participate in the IPL, subject to Cricket Australia's approval. "We have to get government clearance as well to travel. If Cricket Australia allows us to go over there and participate, I am sure the guys will definitely be on board with that to be back up and running and playing cricket again," he added.

T20 WC The chances of staging T20 WC look bleak

Earlier this week, Cricket Australia chairman Earl Eddings said this year's ICC T20 World Cup amid the incumbent crises seems "unrealistic" as it will be difficult ward off the travel restrictions. "I would say it is unlikely...trying to get (teams from) 16 countries into Australia when most countries are still going through COVID spiking is unrealistic or very, very difficult," he had stated.

ICC ICC deferred decision on T20 World Cup

Previously, the International Cricket Council (ICC) postponed the decision on T20 World Cup. The global cricket board said it will continue to explore a number of contingency plans regarding the tournament's future, until next month. Several factors will be evaluated under the planning process. As per the original schedule, the tournament is due to begin on October 18.

IPL BCCI optimistic regarding IPL 2020