Everton and Liverpool played out a 0-0 draw in gameweek 30 of the Premier League season. Both sides weren't up to the mark in their first match after a three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, Chelsea came from behind to down Aston Villa 2-1, whereas, Newcastle thrashed 10-man Sheffield United 3-0. Here are the records broken.

#EVELIV How did the Merseyside derby pan out?

The Merseyside derby lacked intensity behind closed doors and we had both teams with one attempt on goal in the first 25 minutes. Joel Matip then missed a free header from a Trent-Alexander Arnold delivery. In the second half, Liverpool's grip on the match got tighter. There were a few chances but Everton held their fort strong to dish out a point.

Stats Liverpool on a 22-match unbeaten run against Everton

Liverpool have now gone 22 matches unbeaten against Everton in all competitions. Everton are unbeaten at home in eight successive league games (W4, D4). This was the just the third time this season that Liverpool went on to drop points in the league. Everton moved up to 12th with 38 points in their bag. Meanwhile, Liverpool have 83 points from 30 matches.

#NEWSHU Newcastle go unbeaten at home for the fourth successive occasion

Newcastle took advantage after Sheffield United were down to 10 men in the second half. Allan Saint-Maximin scored the opener, whereas, Matt Ritchie and Joelinton scored the second and third goals respectively. Newcastle are now unbeaten in four EPL games on home soil, besides keeping clean sheets in all of them. Sheffield United have suffered three defeats in their last six away matches.

#AVLCHE Chelsea maintain their dominance over Aston Villa