Tennis player Grigor Dimitrov has tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the cancelation of the Adria Tour exhibition event in Croatia. The world number 19 took to Instagram for sharing the news. Notably, top-ranked Novak Djokovic was also due to play in the final. Dimitrov's announcement comes a week after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gave a go-ahead to US Open. Here is more.

Quote Here is what Dimitrov wrote on Instagram

"I want to reach out and let my fans know that I tested positive back in Monaco for COVID-19. I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during these past days gets tested and takes the necessary precautions," Dimitrov wrote.

Instagram Post Dimitrov's official post on Instagram

Hi Everyone-I want to reach out and let my fans and friends know that I tested positive back in Monaco for Covid-19. I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during these past days gets tested and takes the necessary precautions. I am so sorry for any harm I might have caused. I am back home now and recovering. Thanks for your support and please stay safe and healthy. GD A post shared by grigordimitrov on Jun 21, 2020 at 10:36am PDT

Match Dimitrov featured in the match against Borna Ćorić

Last week, Dimitrov featured in the Serbia leg of the Adria Tour exhibition event, organized by Djokovic. The Bulgarian played a match against Borna Ćorić, on Saturday, in the second leg of the exhibition series at the Adriatic resort of Zadar. Following the match, he complained of fatigue. According to his post, Dimitrov was tested in Monaco.

Event Djokovic was set to play the final

The event took place with minimal social distancing before packed stands in Belgrade, the Serbian capital. Reportedly, the Serbian government lifted most virus restrictions last month despite a number of new cases being registered. World number one Djokovic was due to play Russia's Andrey Rublev in the final. The likes of Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev also participated in the event.

Symptoms The officials have not shown symptoms

Event director Djordje Djokovic expressed discontent and informed no official involved in the organization has shown any symptoms. "We are really sorry, we tried our best to respect all measures, and we did respect all measures imposed by the governments of Serbia and Croatia," he said. "I have already contacted all players of the Adria Tour, their families, all of the volunteer."

Information ATP tour still remains suspended

The Adria Tour marked the return of men's tennis, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. While the ATP Tour remains suspended till July 31, Djokovic, along with other players, agreed to participate in the exhibition matches.

Repercussions Will the US Open go ahead as planned?