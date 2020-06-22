Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne turned 26 on Monday. The top-order batsman impressed everyone with his consistent run in the last calendar year. His spell-binding knocks in The Ashes made him rise to prominence in the longest format. Recently, he was named the 2019 ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer. Let us have a look at his incredible feats in international cricket.

Career Labuschagne in international cricket

Labuschagne made his international debut in the (2018) Dubai Test against Pakistan. However, he grabbed eyeballs nearly a year later after replacing the injured Steve Smith in The Ashes. The 26-year-old has looked unstoppable ever since. Having represented Australia in 21 internationals, he has amassed 1,764 runs at a stunning average of 60.82. The substantial tally includes 5 tons and 10 fifties.

Test average Next to Bradman!

Mere two years into his career, Labuschagne boasts of prolific Test numbers. He has racked up 1,459 runs from 14 Tests at 63.43. The right-handed batsman recently scored his maiden double ton. In terms of batting average, he is only behind the great Don Bradman, who tops the chart with 99.94. His compatriot Steve Smith holds the third spot with an average of 62.84.

ICC Rankings A career-best third place in ICC Test Rankings

Following the New Zealand series, Labuschagne grabbed a career-best third place in the ICC Test Rankings for Batsmen. He even surpassed the Kiwi batsman Kane Williamson (813), with 827 rating points. Presently, Steve Smith (911) and Virat Kohli (886) are the only batsmen above him in the Rankings. Notably, he was ranked 110th at the beginning of last year.

The Ashes A gutsy knock at Lord's

Labuschagne had his initial taste of success in The Ashes. He became the first ever concussion substitute in the history of international cricket after Smith got injured during the Lord's Test. Standing against all odds, Labuschagne scored a 100-ball 59 before Australia salvaged a draw. This proved to be a career-defining knock for him. He ended the series with 353 runs at 50.43.

Do you know? Only batsman to score over 1,000 Test runs in 2019

Labuschagne was the highest run-scorer in Test cricket last year and the only batsman to have touched the 1000-run mark. He aggregated 1,104 runs from 11 Tests at 64.94. Steve Smith (965) and Joe Root (851) followed him in the tally.

Limited-overs An exciting season awaits Labuschagne