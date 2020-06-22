One of the greatest professional wrestlers, The Undertaker, has retired from WWE. According to the final episode of docuseries The Last Ride, The Undertaker has made peace with not wrestling again. In the series, he seemed content with his achievements and wishes to spend his future at home. WWE also took to Twitter to confirm the news. Let's have a look at his career.

In a wrestling career spanning nearly 33 years, the 55-year-old has seen several highs and lows. Notably, he changed his ring name a record eight times throughout. He made his debut as The Master of Pain, followed by Texas Red, The Punisher, Punisher Dice Morgan, Commando, and Mean Mark Callous. His seventh name was unique, Kane The Undertaker, before his teammate Kane arrived.

The WWE superstars often like to try their hands in multiple sports before taking up pro-wrestling. The Undertaker too had a stint as a basketball player. He played for Fort Worth's Texas Wesleyan University and was famous for his left-handed shot, despite being a right-handed player. While he could have had a career in basketball, he looked upon pro-wrestling.

Interestingly, The Undertaker has never lost a match in WWE via submission. Having lost a number of important matches including in WrestleMania, through a number of means, he has never tapped out to a submission move. Although he has been involved in a couple of confusing states (against Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar) wherein he tapped out, the submissions went unnoticed.

In 2008, The Undertaker made history when he became the first challenger to compete for the World Heavyweight Championship at consecutive WrestleManias, having won the belt on both occasions. He defeated Batista for the title at WrestleMania 23 before in an intense battle. In the following year, he beat Edge by tapping him out to capture the world title again.

The legend reflects on his career. "If there was ever a perfect ending, that right there was it. If Vince was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time would only tell there. I would consider it. I have no desire to get back in the ring," he signed off. His legacy will continue to inspire the wrestlers for years to come.

