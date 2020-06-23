Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez scored a brace each to help Manchester City breeze past Burnley 5-0 in gameweek 30 of the Premier League. City, who had earlier beaten Arsenal 3-0 since the resumption of Premier League 2019-20 last week, were ruthless against the Clarets. City's win means Liverpool cannot lift the title in their next encounter. Here are the records broken.

Feats Mahrez climbs up the ladder, unique feat for Bernardo Silva

Mahrez became the seventh top-scoring African player in Premier League history (55 goals). City routed Burnley for the second time in the league this season with an aggregate score of 9-0. Notably, Bernardo Silva has assisted four of these goals. He joined former Spurs player Christian Eriksen for amassing as many assists against a side in a single campaign.

Information How did the match pan out?

Foden opened the scoring with a superb long-range strike before Mahrez added a double before the break. Bernardo Silva helped David Silva to make it 4-0 soon after the break. Foden then added a fifth himself after Gabriel Jesus helped on a David Silva cross.

Goals City score 5-plus goals on 17 different occasions under Pep

City have 76 goals from 30 games this season and equalled Liverpool in terms of goal difference (+45). Pep Guardiola's side raced to 63 points and are 20 behind Liverpool (83). Meanwhile, Burnley suffered their 13th loss of the campaign. Man City have now scored 5+ goals on 17 different occasions in the Premier League since Pep Guardiola joined in 2016.

Aguero Sergio Aguero suffers knee injury

Aguero suffered a knee injury against Burnley and was forced off just before half-time after a challenge from Ben Mee. Guardiola said City will check in on Aguero. "We'll see tomorrow in a better way what he has," said the City boss. "He felt something in his knee. He has struggled in the last month, some pain in his knee, so we will see."

Information Burnley script unwanted record against the champions