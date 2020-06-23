Gameweek 30 of the Premier League had some decent moments and key results. Wolves and Newcastle United were the biggest gainers with notable victories. Arsenal's concerns kept growing with a defeat against Brighton. Champions City were ruthless once again, whereas, David de Gea's form looks to be a worry for Manchester United. Here are the key takeaways from gameweek 30.

Duo Wolves, Newcastle the biggest gainers

Wolves' 2-0 win against West Ham saw them get on level with Manchester United in terms of points (46). The side looks well drilled and organized. They are very much in the race for a Champions League berth. On the other hand, Newcastle stunned Sheffield United 3-0 to continue their resurgence at home. They raced to 38 points and are two points from safety.

Arsenal Arsenal could suffer a terrible end to the campaign

Arsenal could be in line to end on a dismal note this season. The Gunners were beaten by Brighton after having been blanked by City earlier. With 40 points from 30 games, Arsenal's hope of a top-four finish is over. Moreover, three players have already suffered injuries and the side looks disoriented at the moment. The mid-field is a cause of concern as well.

De Gea David de Gea's form a worry for Manchester United

David de Gea committed another error leading to goal to take his tally to 7 since the Premier League 2018-19. United used to count on De Gea over the years, however, of late, the mistakes are mounting for the Spaniard. Former United legend Gary Neville said the club will start to get worried. Earlier, Roy Keane blasted the goal-keeper for his mistake against Tottenham.

Form City show ruthless form once again post resumption

Man City have been terrific since the resumption and with two wins under their belt, Pep Guardiola's side looks threatening. Second-placed City overcame Arsenal 3-0 in their game in hand. And now, they dismantled Burnley 5-0. With eight goals scored in two games and 76 overall this campaign, City's attacking quartet look unstoppable at the moment. City will aim to continue this form.

Information Here's how the Premier League, gameweek 30 unfolded

Results from Premier League, gameweek 30: Norwich 0-3 Southampton, Tottenham 1-1 Manchester United, Watford 1-1 Leicester City, Brighton 2-1 Arsenal, West Ham 0-2 Wolves, Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace, Newcastle 3-0 Sheffield United, Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea, Everton 0-0 Liverpool, Manchester City 5-0 Burnley.