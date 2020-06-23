On this day in 2013, India won the prestigious Champions Trophy title. The MS Dhoni-led side defeated hosts England in a rain-curtailed final by five runs at Edgbaston. The 20-over match, which ended in an emphatic manner, went down to the wire. India became the only team after Australia to win the now-redundant tournament twice. Here is how the match panned out.

Team India India settled for 129/7 after 20 overs

After being put into bat on a tricky surface, Team India lost Rohit Sharma early on, but Shikhar Dhawan continued to fire from the other end. Virat Kohli (43) also helped India maintain the run-rate as the innings progressed. However, the middle order failed to deliver with skipper MS Dhoni too departing for a duck. Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 33 propelled India to 129 eventually.

England Morgan, Bopara resurrect England despite patchy start

The Indian bowlers also took advantage of the overcast conditions at Edgbaston, having reduced the hosts to 46/4 before the 10-over mark. However, Eoin Morgan and Ravi Bopara kept the score board ticking in the slog overs. With 28 required off 18 balls, the two were driving England towards victory. Meanwhile, Dhoni's decision to hand over the ball to Ishant Sharma did the trick.

Turning point Ishant got India back into the hunt

Ishant Sharma was brought back into the attack, even after conceding 27 runs in his first three overs. However, Dhoni's quirky plan of action turned out to be fruitful as the former dismissed both Morgan and Bopara on two consecutive deliveries in the over. Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin successfully defended 14 runs off the final over before India were crowned champions.

Contributions Dhawan, Jadeja grabbed top honors

Ravindra Jadeja was named the Player of the Match for his all-round performance. Besides adding 33 with the bat, he claimed two crucial scalps later on. He also won the Golden Ball for finishing as the leading wicket-taker (12) in the tournament. Moreover, Shikhar Dhawan received the Golden Bat after slamming a ground-breaking 363 runs from five matches at 90.75.

MS Dhoni Dhoni leads from the front!