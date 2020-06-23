The Premier League 2019-20 season resumed on June 17 with two matches that were in hand. The league was suspended back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. After a frantic gameweek 30 behind closed doors, we are all set to witness the clubs battling it out in gameweek 31. Here's everything that you need to know.

Stat attack Tottenham eye rare victory, Vardy aiming for 100th EPL goal

Third-placed Leicester City take on Brighton in a crunch battle tonight. Top scorer Jamie Vardy needs one goal to script the mark of 100 in the EPL. The Foxes have won only one of their last six league matches. Brighton are winless in seven away league games. Tottenham are winless in seven matches across competitions. West Ham have lost six successive away league games.

#SOUARS Out of sorts Arsenal need to find their feet

The Gunners need inspiration from somewhere to pick up a crucial win. After starting well under manager Mikel Arteta, Arsenal have been poor since the season resumed, losing two successive matches. With injuries to key players and lack of urgency on the pitch, the London club could slip further down if they fail to beat Southampton. Arsenal are 10th and have 40 points.

Chasing pack Premier League: A crucial gameweek for the chasing pack

Manchester United will hope to win at home against Sheffield United, who picked up just one point from two games since football's resumption. The Blades are seventh in the table and could go past United with a victory. Meanwhile, sixth-placed Wolves have been brilliant this season. Wolves will be the favorites against Bournemouth and could move to fifth. Tottenham will look to gain points.

#CHEMCI Chelsea and City grab the headlines

Chelsea have a five-point cushion over Manchester United and Wolves. Their 2-1 win against Villa will give them confidence ahead of welcoming Manchester City. Frank Lampard's side will be wary of the threat City will carry. The champions have scored eight goals in two games since the EPL resumed last week. Chelsea will be in pressure if both United and Wolves register wins.

EPL fixtures A look at the Premier League fixtures