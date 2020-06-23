New Zealand's upcoming tour of Bangladesh has been postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. Reportedly, the two cricket boards, on Tuesday, mutually agreed to push the tour to a later date this year. The two-match Test series was scheduled to be played in August-September as a part of ICC World Test Championship. Here is more on the same.

Quote The official statement of Bangladesh Cricket Board

'In the present COVID-19 pandemic scenario, hosting a full cricket series in August 2020 will be a challenge in terms of preparations and we cannot take chances with the safety and health of players, support staff and related stakeholders,' BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury said.

Cricket boards A unanimous decision to defer the tour

Both Bangladesh Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket unanimously agreed to call-off the tour. "Under these circumstances, we've felt that the best way forward would be to defer the series," the statement added. "We realize this will be disappointing for players and officials of both teams, not to mention the fans of the two nations but I must thank NZC for recognising the rationale."

Bangladesh cricket Earlier, Australia's proposed tour of Bangladesh was also canceled

Bangladesh were supposed to host the Kiwis for a two-match Test series ahead of the Asia Cup. The tour has been called-off in order to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. There is still no clarity on Bangladesh's upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, which has been shrouded in mystery. Previously, Australia's proposed Test tour of Bangladesh was also canceled due to same.

Data Bangladesh have reported 1,545 deaths so far

Bangladesh continue to face the wrath of the deadly coronavirus. The death toll in the nation has climbed to 1,545, with the active number of cases closing-in on the 1,20,000-mark.

Impact The impact of COVID-19 on Bangladesh cricket