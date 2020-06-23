Manchester United mid-fielder Scott McTominay has signed a new deal which will keep him at the club until June 2025. There is an option to extend the same for a further year. Of late, McTominay has grown into a fine player at United and his character is laudable. He is quickly developing into a key asset for the side. Here's more on McTominay.

The 23-year-old mid-fielder made his debut in 2017 under former boss Jose Mourinho against Arsenal. Since then, the player has gone onto make 75 appearances for the first team in all competitions, scoring seven goals. This season, McTominay has featured in 28 games for the club, scoring five goals already. His last goal was against Manchester City in a 2-0 win.

McTominay told United's official website that he is happy to sign the contract and be a part of the future for the club. "Whilst I understand that we all have so many other things to think about at the moment, I'm so happy to sign this contract and play a part in the future ahead for this team," said McTominay.

McTominay said he will continue to give everything and thanked manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. "All I have ever known is United and I hope that my passion shows every time I go onto the pitch. I'll continue to give everything whenever I pull on the shirt. I want to thank the manager for the faith he has shown in me and everyone here."

Meanwhile, Solskjaer was pleased to complete the renewal and highlighted the qualities McTominay brings as a player. "Scott has done tremendously well since I joined and has been a vital part of our mid-field," Solskjaer said. "He brings determination, tenacity and skill to the game and we know that Scott's attributes will be a major asset to the squad over the coming years."

Meanwhile, Solskjaer praised David de Gea as the best goal-keeper in the world, despite the Spaniard facing criticism. De Gea committed another error against Tottenham last week leading to goal to take his tally to 7 since the Premier League 2018-19. Roy Keane lashed out at him and called him overrated, whereas, Gary Neville stated his form is more than just a blip.

