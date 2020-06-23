World number one men's tennis star Novak Djokovic has tested positive for coronavirus. Djokovic issued a statement saying that both he and his wife Jelena have tested positive but the results of their children are negative. Djokovic and his family members were tested for COVID-19 after arriving in Belgrade. Here's more on the same.

Quote 'I will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days'

"The moment we arrived in Belgrade we went to be tested. My result is positive, just as Jelena's, while the results of our children are negative...I will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days, and repeat the test in five days," a statement read.

Dimitrov Dimitrov had tested positive for COVID-19 as well

Earlier, Grigor Dimitrov tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the cancelation of the Adria Tour exhibition event in Croatia. The world number 19 took to Instagram for sharing the news. Notably, top-ranked Djokovic was also due to play in the final. Dimitrov's announcement comes a week after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gave a go-ahead to US Open.

Adria Tour Djokovic's Adria Tour proves to be a disaster

Earlier, the likes of Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki revealed they had coronavirus after playing at Djokovic's Adria Tour competition. The 33-year-old Djokovic played fellow Serb Troicki in the first event in Belgrade. Djokovic was the face behind the Adria Tour, a series of exhibition events that started in the Serbian capital and then moved to Zadar, Croatia, last weekend.

Rules Adria Tour: Croatia had eased lockdown rules

Djokovic had left Croatia after the final was canceled and was then tested in Belgrade. The second event of a series of tournaments was held in Croatia. The nation had eased lockdown rules and players did not have to socially distance themselves, besides them hugging at the net. They also played basketball, posed for pictures, and attended press conferences together.

Information Several players to self-isolate for 14 days

Players like Alexander Zverev, Marin Cilic and Andrey Rublev, who also played the tourney, have tested negative but they will all now self-isolate for up to 14 days.

Criticism Djokovic's Adria Tour faces criticism from players

Several players have criticized the events, with Nick Kyrgios calling it a "boneheaded decision" to play. Dan Evans said it's a poor example to set. "I think it's a poor example to set even if the guidelines in that country are not two metres, it's not a joke, is it?," said Evans. Andy Murray said the positive tests were a lesson for everyone.