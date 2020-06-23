Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer has been appointed head coach of the Uttarakhand cricket team for the impending domestic season. Reportedly, the appointment of Jaffer is for a year. The 42-year-old is set to make his debut as head coach of a domestic team. In March this year, Jaffer announced retirement from all forms of cricket. Here is more.

Quote Jaffer looking forward to his first coaching stint

"I am becoming the head coach of any team for the first time. It is very challenging and something new for me, straightaway after my playing career and I'm looking forward to it," Jaffer said.

Wasim Jaffer Records of Wasim Jaffer

In an international career that spanned over eight years, Jaffer scored 1,954 runs from 60 innings at 33.11. Besides, he was a veteran of India's First-class cricket, having amassed 19,410 runs from 421 innings at an average of 50.67. The tally also included a record 57 hundreds. In February 2020, Jaffer became the first player to register 12,000 runs in Ranji Trophy history.

Challenge Jaffer opens up on the upcoming challenges

Jaffer said guiding the team will be a challenge task. "This is a new team, they have done well. They played the quarter-finals (of the Ranji Trophy in 2018-19 season) against Vidarbha. But they have gone back to Group D (Plate group), so it is going to be a big challenge. I am happy that I am starting from the bottom," he added.

Mentor Jaffer backs his experience of mentoring players

Towards the end of his career, Jaffer was quite active as mentor in the Mumbai and Vidarbha squad. He would want to make the most of that experience. "In my last five-six years, I have mentored youngsters; it is something which I enjoy, to be honest. I take a lot of happiness to help the youngsters and see them grow," he said.

Uttarakhand A look at Uttarakhand's journey in Ranji Trophy