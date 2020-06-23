As many as seven more players from Pakistan tested positive for novel coronavirus on Tuesday. The players include Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Hasnain, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz, Imran Khan. Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board had announced that Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, and Haider Ali have been diagnosed with the deadly virus. The announcement comes ahead of Pakistan's much-awaited England tour.

Information Players who tested negative

Players who tested negative: Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Iftikhar Ahmad, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, and Yasir Shah.

Support Personnel Player Support Personnel who have tested negative

Player Support Personnel who tested negative: Mansoor Rana (manager), Misbah-ul-Haq (head coach), Shahid Aslam (assistant to head coach), Younis Khan (batting coach), Mushtaq Ahmed (spin bowling coach), Abdul Majeed (fielding coach), Talha Butt (team analyst), Yasir Malik (strength and conditioning coach), Dr Sohail Saleem (team doctor), Lt Col (retd) Usman Riffat (security manager) and Raza Kitchlew (media and digital content manager).

PCB released a second update earlier today about players

Details A player support personnel also tested positive

Notably, a player support personnel Malang Ali (masseur) also tested positive for coronavirus. Like Haider, Haris and Shadab, none of the seven players including the masseur had reported any prior symptoms, until they underwent the first round of testing, on Monday. The medical panel of the board is already in touch with them, while they have been instructed to remain in self-isolation.

Second test The players will be tested again on June 25

The players and officials, who tested negative, will assemble in a bio-secure environment in Lahore on June 24. They will undergo a second round of testing, a day later. Those who will test negative on June 25, will depart for Manchester via a chartered flight. Upon arriving, they will be tested again by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) medical panel.

Information Players will serve a quarantine period as per regulations

The players and support personnel, who will test negative upon arrival in the UK, will serve a quarantine period as per the UK government's regulations. However, they will be allowed to train in a bio-secure facility.

Self-isolation Players who test positive before departure will observe self-isolation

Those who test positive during the pre-departure stage, will observe self-isolation in their homes and remain under the monitoring of the medical panel. After completing their minimum quarantine period, they will undergo further testing. If the two tests are negative, they will be flown to England on a commercial airline. Following the arrival, they will be tested by the ECB medical panel.

Guidelines ECB medical panel's guidelines of bio-secure environment

Daily monitoring of temperature and symptoms for all. Regular COVID-19 testing for everyone within the bio-secure environment (every seven days). Only essential staff are present, including hotel personnel. The bio-secure environment will be 'zoned', so individuals will only operate within a restricted area essential to duties. Both social distancing and regular hand hygiene are key aspects. Face masks should be worn by all.

England tour England tour well on track: Wasim Khan