Premier League, gameweek 31 kicked off on Tuesday with two matches being played. Leicester City were held 0-0 at home by Brighton, whereas, Tottenham piled more misery on West Ham United after a 2-0 victory. It was an important win for Spurs, who rose to seventh in the table. Here we look at the key numbers from these matches.

Matches How did these two matches pan out?

Leicester need to thank goal-keeper Kasper Schmeichel for allowing them to snatch a point. Schmeichel saved a penalty from Neal Maupay in the early stages. The match had nothing much in it. Meanwhile, Harry Kane scored Tottenham's second in a superb win for the side. Jose Mourinho will have a laugh after Paul Merson had earlier suggested Kane won't flourish under him.

Stats Hammers script unwanted record, Mourinho extends run against Moyes

Tottenham won their first Premier League home game since a win over Manchester City in February 2. The Hammers have now lost seven successive away games in the EPL. Tottenham have completed the league double over West Ham for the first time since 2012-13. Mourinho has never lost a match against David Moyes in their 14 meetings (W9 D5) in all competitions.

Kane Prolific Harry Kane registers these numbers

Kane registered his 18th goal in all competitions this season. The striker also scored his 12th Premier League goal of the campaign. Kane has amassed 137 goals in 200 appearances for Spurs in the Premier League. The only player in EPL history to have scored more after 200 games for a club is Sergio Aguero (138).

Information Key stats from the Leicester vs Brighton match