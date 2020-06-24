Manchester United will be aiming to seal all three points when they face Sheffield United at home in gameweek 31 of the Premier League. United held Tottenham last week and are five points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea. A win will keep them on course for a top-four finish. Ahead of a crunch encounter against the Blades, we look at the match preview.

Team news Man United vs Sheffield United: Team news and selection

Man United have no new injury concerns and we could see Paul Pogba start for the club for the first time since September 30. Sheffield United have John Egan suspended and on-loan goalkeeper Dean Henderson ineligible to face his parent club. Two changes are expected with Phil Jagielka and Simon Moore coming in.

Manchester United Manchester United will hope for a strong performance at home

United will want to give Pogba more time on the pitch and hope to see him blossom alongside Bruno Fernandes. The hosts have plenty of options in mid-field and attack and one expects to see more fluidity in their play. United are unbeaten in 12 matches across competitions and that's a positive sign. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be wanting a strong performance at home.

Sheffield United Sheffield United have work to do

Sheffield United have failed to win any of the two games since Premier League resumed on June 17. The Blades were ripped apart by Newcastle United over the weekend and the confidence factor will be crucial here. A win for the side will help them be in contention for a Champions league berth. They will also go above United in this process.

Stat attack Manchester United vs Sheffield United: Here are the stats

Manchester United's tally of 46 points is their lowest after 30 matches in a top-flight season since 1990-91. They need to get 20 points from their final eight league fixtures to equal their total of 66 achieved last season. Sheffield United have the second-best defensive record in the EPL 2019-20 season. They could lose successive league games for only the second time this season.

Information Dream11, timing, TV listing and match prediction