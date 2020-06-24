A poll conducted on social media by Wisden India deemed Rahul Dravid the greatest Indian Test batsman. The batting legend beat Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar to fetch maximum number of votes. He received 52 per cent of votes as to Tendulkar's 48. Notably, as many as 11,400 fans took part in the final round of voting. Here is more.

Information The poll included 16 Indian batting legends

Wisden India's poll initially included 16 Indian batting stalwarts. The poll was narrowed down to four in the semi-final stage, with Dravid beating Sunil Gavaskar and Tendulkar seeing off the incumbent Indian skipper Virat Kohli. The former was declared the winner eventually.

Rahul Dravid A look at Rahul Dravid's international career

Rahul Dravid is one of the most complete batsmen India have ever produced. He was known for his ability to win matches single-handedly, especially overseas. Interestingly, the 47-year-old is the only Indian batsman besides Sachin Tendulkar to have scored over 10,000 runs in both Test and ODI cricket. He amassed 13,288 and 10,889 runs in the two formats respectively.

Sachin Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar in international cricket

Sachin Tendulkar is regarded as the greatest ever batsman to play the game. The right-hander finished with a record 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs and amassed 15,921 runs from 200 Tests. He is the only batsman in the world to have struck 100 international hundreds (51 Test and 49 ODI tons). The historic record is yet to be broken.

Do you know? Highest Test average outside Asia among Indians

Nearly nine years after his retirement, Dravid still has the highest batting average outside Asia, among Indians. In 68 such Tests, he racked up 5,895 runs at an average of 54.58. He is only behind Little Master Sachin Tendulkar (6,247), in terms of runs.

Praise Dravid is the ultimate team man: VVS Laxman

Another Indian legend VVS Laxman recently praised Dravid for his contribution in Indian cricket. "The game's most committed student, Rahul was the ultimate team man, responding to every challenge with complete dedication. Despite being in a position to say 'no', he not only kept wicket in white-ball cricket and opened the batting in Tests, but did so with utmost diligence," VVS Laxman tweeted.

