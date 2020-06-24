Serie A champions Juventus have agreed a whopping £72.5m fee with Barcelona to sign Arthur, however, the club needs to convince the player to join them. According to a report in Sky Sports, the Italian giants are hoping to persuade Arthur to become part of Maurizio Sarri's team. Juventus want to freshen up the mid-field and feel Arthur will be of significant help.

Offer Juventus have offered Arthur a significant rise in wages

The report adds that Sarri is keen to build his mid-field around Arthur, just like they way he utilized Jorginho at Napoli and Chelsea. The Turin club has also offered Arthur a much better package as compared to his current deal at Barcelona. Juventus are believed to have offered £4.5m (€5m) a year to the player.

Arthur La Liga: Arthur features for Barca against Bilbao

Arthur was part of the three-man mid-field in Barcelona's 1-0 win against Athletic Bilbao in gameweek 31 of La Liga 2019-20 season. He paired up alongside Arturo Vidal and Sergio Busqets. Arthur was substituted in the 56th minute. The former Gremio player joined Barcelona in 2018 and has gone on to make 71 appearances, scoring four goals in total.

Miralem Pjanic Juventus, Barcelona in talks over Miralem Pjanic

Meanwhile, Barcelona also want to sign Juventus' Miralem Pjanic and talks are continuing over his valuation. According to Sky Italy, the Serie A leaders value the 30-year-old at £63.4m (€70m), however, the Catalan giants do not feel the player is worth just £9m (€10m) less than Arthur. Barca need funds to recruit players and are aiming for more swap deals amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Information Transfer move: Arthur needs to be convinced

Reports had claimed that the two clubs want to conclude the transfer before June 30. However, Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has denied this. Paratici has admitted publicly that the player still needs to be convinced to join Juventus.

