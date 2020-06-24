Former Sporting attacking mid-fielder Bruno Fernandes arrived at Manchester United during the January transfer window and made an instant impact. The creative player has made his presence felt and numbers suggest he is set to be highly effective. Fernandes has brought a sense of aura and his team-mates are in awe of him. Here we present a statistical analysis of his impact at United.

Unique stat United haven't lost a match since Bruno Fernandes' debut

Fernandes, who won the Premier League Player of the Month for February, came for a staggering £47m, however, the add-ons could increase the cost to £67.7m. The attacking mid-fielder impressed straightaway with his skill, tenacity and leadership. The Portuguese has amassed four goals in ten games for United. Notably, since his debut, United haven't lost a match across competitions.

100% record Fernandes has a 100% record in penalties for United

Ahead of the football getting suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, Fernandes had scored thrice, besides making four assists in nine matches. With the Premier League resuming on June 17, Fernandes scored his third EPL goal via a penalty against Tottenham. Notably, he has scored all three penalties for United across competitions. His previous two penalties were against Watford and Club Brugges.

Stat attack A look at Fernandes' impact in the Premier League

All of Fernandes' three Premier League goals have been with his right foot. He has had 24 shots on goal, with 10 of them being on target. He has hit the woodwork on one occasion. Fernandes has completed 330 passes, besides having created two big chances. He has contributed in 18 accurate long balls and three through balls.

Information Fernandes has enjoyed the best of numbers since his debut