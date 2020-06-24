The International Cricket Council (ICC) board members are set to discuss nomination process for its next chairman, via a video-conference on Thursday. While the ICC has already deferred decision on T20 World Cup by a month, the primary agenda of discussion will be the nomination process. Presently, the post is held by India's Shashank Manohar. Here is more.

Quote Here is what the board member said

"I am still not sure whether the date of election (or selection) will be announced tomorrow or not. Obviously the primary agenda is discussion on the nomination process for Shashank Manohar's replacement," an ICC board member told PTI.

Candidates Colin Graves appear to be the front-runner

Although former ECB chairman Colin Graves is the front-runner to replace Shashank Manohar, one can't rule out the possibility of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly taking over. Previously, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani ruled himself out of the race during a media interaction. That 75-year-old had stated that cricket in Pakistan will always remain his topmost priority.

Information Ganguly's tenure as BCCI president ends in July

Ganguly was elected as BCCI president last year, while his tenure is about to end in July. He is required to undergo a three-year cooling off period once his tenure ends. The administration has already moved to Supreme Court, seeking an amendment to constitutional provisions.

Appointment Ganguly's appointment will also rely on his political ambitions

According to sources, Ganguly is unlikely to contest if he is not a unanimous choice for the post. "We still don't know whether Ganguly has any political ambitions. If he has, he can always be the ICC chairman for a year and then be a BJP chief ministerial candidate for the state assembly elections in West Bengal in 2021," a BCCI insider said.

