Bangladesh's upcoming tour of Sri Lanka has been postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic. The two cricket boards decided to schedule the tour to a later date. Sri Lanka were supposed to host Bangladesh for a three-Test series in July. However, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to tour Sri Lanka, citing lack of preparation. Here is more on the same.

Test series The Test series was part of ICC Test Championship

As per the schedule, the three Test matches to be played in Colombo, Galle and Kandy, are all part of the ICC World Test Championship. Earlier, BCB cricket operations chairman Akram Khan revealed the possibility of conducting the series as planned, is low. The Sri Lanka cricket board was trying to get BCB on board for rescheduling the series.

Players The players did not show any interest: Akram Khan

Akram said a number of senior Bangladesh cricketers were against the idea of travelling during the pandemic. "Yes we had spoken with some of the players and they did not show any interest [to tour during that point of time]," Khan stated. "I think chances are very slim about the Sri Lanka tour commencing on scheduled time frame."

Quote The players are deprived of training

"We cannot go there without proper preparation. Players are out of cricket for long time so after returning to cricket they will at least need 40 days training comprised with one month skill training following a 10 days fitness camp," Akram added.

New Zealand New Zealand's tour of Bangladesh postponed

On Tuesday, New Zealand's tour of Bangladesh was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. Reportedly, the two cricket boards, mutually agreed to push the tour to a later date this year. The tour has been called-off in order to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. The two-match Test series was scheduled to be played in August-September as a part of ICC World Test Championship.

Impact When will cricket resume in Bangladesh?