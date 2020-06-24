The history of Indian cricket comprises two of the greatest batsmen to have played the game. Both Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid rose to occasion whenever India needed their services. However, their contribution in Test cricket is always deemed indispensable. In this article, we take a look at the individual records of Tendulkar and Dravid in the longest format.

Sachin Tendulkar A look at Sachin Tendulkar's Test record

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has broken plethora of records in Test cricket. He is the leading run-scorer in the format, having racked up 15,921 runs from 200 Test matches at an incredible average of 53.78. The 47-year-old also holds the record of scoring most number of Test tons (51). South Africa's Jacques Kallis is on number two with 45 centuries.

Rahul Dravid Rahul Dravid in Test cricket

Rahul Dravid is the fourth highest run-getter in the Test arena. He is the only Indian batsman besides Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar to have touched the 10,000-run mark (Test cricket). In a career spanning over 15 years, the 47-year-old amassed 13,288 runs from 164 Tests at an average of 52.31. He also owns 36 Test tons, second most by an Indian batsman.

Overseas Runs, average away from home

The duo tops the chart when it comes to scoring away from home. Tendulkar holds the top spot with 8,705 runs at 54.74, while Dravid follows him, having aggregated 7,667 (53.61). However, Dravid still has the highest batting average outside Asia, among Indians. In 68 Tests, he slammed 5,895 runs at an astronomical average of 54.58. Meanwhile, the former averaged 50.37 in 77 Tests.

Winning cause The duo played a pivotal role in India's victories

During his career, Dravid was labelled as India's greatest match-winner. His sturdy and defiant knocks had rescued India, time and again. Rightly so, he scored 5,131 runs in winning cause for India. Notably, his batting average crossed 65 in those matches (56). Tendulkar averaged (61.93) a tad less than Dravid, but scored more runs (5,946) in the Tests India won.

SENA (matches won) Record in SENA countries (matches won)

The likes of Tendulkar and Dravid were involved in seven Test wins for India in SENA countries (joint-most with VVS Laxman). Dravid is the highest run-scorer among Indians with 731 runs at 73.10. His phenomenal tally included two tons and one double hundred. Meanwhile, Tendulkar is second on the list (644 runs at 53.66). The Little Master also hammered as many centuries.

Legends The immortal legacy of Tendulkar and Dravid