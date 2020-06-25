Manchester United gained three valuable points after overcoming Sheffield United 3-0 in gameweek 31 of the Premier League. The Red Devils raced to 49 points and are two behind fourth-placed Chelsea (51), who have a game in hand. Anthony Martial scored a hat-trick for United at Old Trafford. Here we look at the list of records broken.

#MUNSHU How did the match pan out?

The hosts started the game in a lively fashion and were rewarded in the seventh minute. Marcus Rashford deceived Phil Jagielka and volleyed a powerful cross into the near post. Martial scored from close range. Aaron Wan-Bissaka provided the assist for the second after firing a low cross into the middle to find Martial. He clipped his third over Simon Moore.

Stats Martial races to 14 EPL goals, United's unbeaten run continues

Manchester United are now 13 matches unbeaten in all competitions. Martial raced to 14 Premier League goals this season. He registered his maiden hat-trick. The Frenchman now has 19 goals this campaign in all competitions. This is his highest tally for United in a campaign. Martial raced to 67 career goals for United. Rashford accounted for two assists. He now has six this season.

Data Martial registers United's first hat-trick since Alex Ferguson's retirement

Martial registered Manchester United's first Premier League hat-trick since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013. The last United player to net a hat-trick was Robin van Persie in the 2012-13 season.

Information United register 13th win of the campaign

This was Man United's 13th league win of the campaign. Sheffield United lost their ninth game of the EPL 2019-20 season. The Blades have now lost successive league games for only the second time this season. Juan Mata made his 250th appearance for Man United.

Other records Jimenez continues scoring run, Keane scripts unique record

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez registered his 15th Premier League goal this season. Jimenez now has 28 career EPL goals under his belt. Adama Traore and Jimenez have now combined for 10 Premier League goals this season. Everton defender Michael Keane scored his fifth league goal. Notably, all have been scored in consecutive calendar years. Everton broke the 40-point barrier (41) and went past Arsenal.

