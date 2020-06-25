Former England Women's captain Clare Connor is set to become the first female President of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in its 233-year history. The 43-year-old is currently the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) managing director of women's cricket. She will take up her new role on October 1, 2021. Here are further details on the same.

Quote I am deeply honored, says Connor

Connor said she is deeply honored to be named next MCC President. "I am deeply honored to be named the next president of MCC," said Connor to AFP. "Cricket has enriched my life so deeply already, and now it hands me this wonderful privilege."

MCC Sangakkara's tenure extended by 12 months

Current incumbent Kumar Sangakkara, who was selected as the first non-British MCC President in 2019, nominated Connor via video link from his native Sri Lanka. This happened during an annual general meeting on Wednesday. Presidents of MCC generally remain in post for one year but Sangakkara's term is set to be extended by a further 12 months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Connor Connor on how far women have come

Connor also said one needs to look how far women have come and revealed her obsession with the game since childhood. "We often need to look back to see how far we've come. I made my first visit to Lord's as a starry-eyed, cricket-obsessed nine-year-old girl at a time when women were not welcome in the Long Room (of the pavilion)," she said.

Women's role MCC had welcomed its first female full member in 2018

The MCC currently has 18,000 full members although they body only welcomed its first female full member in 2018. This was 20 years after a vote to allow women to join. Based at Lord's, which the MCC owns, it acts as custodian and arbiter of the laws of the sport. With Connor set to become the first female President, this is huge for MCC.

Sanga's reaction Sangakkara thrilled with Connor accepting the invitation

Sangakkara was thrilled to Clare accepted the invitation and felt she will make a considerable contribution. "I am thrilled that Clare has accepted the invitation to become the next President of MCC," he said. "The club has a significant role to play in cricket's global appeal and with her influence, I am sure she will make a considerable contribution to MCC."

Information A look at Connor's cricket career