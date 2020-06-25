On June 25, 1983, the Indian cricket team led by Kapil Dev won the prestigious World Cup after upsetting West Indies in the final. It was a dream come true for the players and fans alike to overcome the mighty West Indies, who had earlier won the 1975 and 1979 editions. We go down memory lane to see how things panned out.

Team India India manage a paltry 183 against the Windies

India started off on a dismal note after losing Sunil Gavaskar early on. Kris Srikkanth and Mohinder Amarnath shared a crucial 57-run stand. Srikkanth scored a valuable 38, slamming seven fours and a six. With Amarnath dismissed for 26, India were 90/3. The side kept losing wickets at regular intervals. The last three batsmen chipped in with double figures to see India manage 183.

Information West Indian bowlers put up a commendable show

West Indian bowlers were intelligent and pegged back India. Sir Andy Roberts was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/32. The likes of Malcolm Marshall, Michael Holding and Larry Gomes claimed two wickets each. Joel Garner claimed one wicket as well.

WI batting Indian bowlers get the job done

India had to get their act right with the ball and got the early wicket of Sir Gordon Greenidge. Desmond Haynes and Sir Vivian Richards added added 45 runs for the second wicket. However, India got a double prize after getting these two in quick succession. West Indies suffered a collapse and were reduced to 6/76. They were finally folded for 140.

Information Lal, Amarnath shine with the ball for Team India

Madan Lal was the hero after getting the key wickets of both Haynes and Richards. He finished with figures of 3/31 in 12 overs. Amarnath, who had earlier contributed with the bat, claimed 3/12. Balwinder Sandhu made his presence felt with two crucial wickets.

Champions India beat all odds to lift the 1983 World Cup

Team India was the underdog of the tournament. The side had played just 40 ODIs prior to the 1983 World Cup. India had won just one game in total in the previous two editions. However, India had beaten the Windies by 34 runs in their opening match of the tournament. This showed the win in the finale wasn't a fluke.

Information India's top performers in the 1983 World Cup