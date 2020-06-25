Liverpool are now within touching distance of lifting their maiden Premier League title. The Reds thrashed Crystal Palace in gameweek 31 of the EPL 2019-20 season. After drawing against Everton in gameweek 30, Liverpool were back to their sublime best in the first game at home post football resumed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Here are the key numbers from Liverpool's 4-0 win.

#LIVCRY How did the match pan out?

Palace lost Wilfred Zaha with an injury early on to suffer a blow. In the 23rd minute, Trent Alexander-Arnold was on target with a superb free-kick for the Reds to give them the lead. Mohamed Salah made it 2-0 before half-time with a composed finish from a Fabinho assist. The latter scored a screamer from 30 yards next, with Sadio Mane adding the fourth.

Liverpool EPL 2019-20: Liverpool race to 86 points and 70 goals

Liverpool moved to 86 points after 31 games this season. They registered their 28th victory of the campaign. The Reds (70) became the second team after Manchester City (76) to amass 70-plus goals in the Premier League 2019-20 season. Crystal Palace had won four successive league games prior to this heavy defeat. They remain ninth in the table.

Records Liverpool score 100+ goals for a third straight season

Liverpool registered their 20th win at home this season in all competitions. They became the first side to do so. After keeping four successive clean sheets, Palace conceded four goals. Liverpool extended their top-flight record to 23 successive home wins. In these 23 wins, Liverpool have scored 67 goals. Liverpool have now scored 100+ goals in all competitions for a third straight season.

Trio Alexander-Arnold, Mane and Fabinho script these feats

Since making his Premier League debut in December 2016, Alexander-Arnold amassed his 30th goal in the competition. Mane is now the 10th player to score in six consecutive EPL appearances against a single opponent. He became the second to do so for Liverpool after Salah. Fabinho appeared in his 50th Premier League match. Notably, Liverpool have won 41 matches out of these 50 games.

Information EPL: Salah has 17 goals under his belt this season