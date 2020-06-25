The Serie A 2019-20 season resumed on June 20. Firstly, the games in hand were played, before gameweek 27 got off to a thumping start. Juventus were the biggest gainers after establishing a four-point lead over second-placed Lazio. AC Milan gained a vital victory, whereas, Inter were embroiled in a classic 3-3 thriller. Here are the key takeaways from gameweek 27.

Juventus Juventus manage to seal a 2-0 win against Bologna

Leaders Juventus resumed their Serie A title defence with a win at mid-table Bologna. The Turin giants are vying for a ninth successive league honor and things are well in place after a disappointing finale defeat in the Coppa Italia. Once again, two trump cards in the form of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala gave the side a composed victory.

Lukaku Romelu Lukaku is enjoying a stunning form

After winning their game in hand against Sampdoria earlier, Antonio Conte's Inter were involved in a 3-3 classic against Sassuolo. The biggest gain for the Milan giants is the form of Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian scored a penalty to hit a goal each in both games. The former Manchester United player scored his 25th goal this season, besides netting 19 in the Serie A.

Atalanta Atalanta end Lazio's club-record 21-game unbeaten league run

Lazio kept their title hunt on track after sealing a 2-0 lead inside 12 minutes. However, Atalanta had a story to tell post half-time. The fourth-placed side, who entered half-time with the score reading 2-1, scored two goals in the second half to stun Lazio. Ruslan Malinovskyi and Luis Palomino scored the decisive goals. They ended Lazio's club-record 21-game unbeaten league run.

Europa League Clubs fighting for Europa League berths are well on track

There are three teams fighting for Europa League berths and all of these sides managed crucial wins. Fifth-placed Roma raced to 48 points after overcoming Sampdoria 2-1. Napoli, who have qualified for the Europa League after winning the Coppa Italia, gained a crucial win against Verona. AC MIlan, who could qualify for Europe, if they clinch the seventh spot, beat Lecce 4-1.

Information Serie A: All the results from gameweek 27