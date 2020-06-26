Liverpool have sealed their maiden Premier League title after Chelsea edged past Manchester City 2-1 at Stamford Bridge. Earlier, Liverpool had thrashed Crystal Palace 4-0 in gameweek 31 of the Premier League 2019-20 season to race to 86 points. City needed to beat Chelsea to keep things alive mathematically. Here we look at the all the key statistics.

#CHEMCI How did the match pan out?

Disciplined Chelsea got the lead after after a mix up between Benjamin Mendy and Ikay Gundogan allowed Christian Pulisic to race ahead and score. In the 55th minute, Kevin De Bruyne scored from a superb free-kick. The game intensified further, before City were reduced to 10 men after Fernandinho received a red card for hand ball. Willian scored from the penalty spot.

Stats Chelsea vs Man City: A look at the key stats

Fernandinho has received his sixth red card since joining Manchester City in 2013. Man City found themselves behind at half-time for the seventh time in the EPL this campaign. Pulisic scored his seventh Premier League goal of the campaign. Chelsea have managed just one clean sheet in their last 12 EPL games against City.

De Bruyne Kevin De Bruyne becomes first player to achieve this feat

Kevin De Bruyne scored his 10th EPL goal this season. It was his 11th in all competitions. The Belgian (10 goals, 16 assists) became the first Premier League player this season to register double figures for both goals and assists in the competition. Since his debut for City in 2015, KDB has scored 16 EPL goals from outside of the penalty area.

Information Chelsea register 16th win, City suffer eighth defeat

Chelsea now have 54 points from 31 matches and lead fifth-placed Manchester United (49) by five points. This was Chelsea's 16th win of the EPL 2019-20 campaign. Meanwhile, City suffered their eight defeat of the campaign.

#BURWAT Burnley extend their unbeaten league run at home

Burnley's 1-0 win against Watford helped them extend their unbeaten league run at Turf Moor to five games. Burnley won their fifth EPL game in 2020. They are now 11th in the table, with 42 points under their belt. Watford haven't managed to score in three consecutive away league outings. The visitors have won one of their last nine league matches

#SOUARS Arsenal register third away win, Saints lose 10th home game

Arsenal registered their third away victory this season, beating Southampton 2-0. Notably, all three wins have come under different managers (Unai Emery, Freddie Ljungberg and Mikel Arteta). Southampton have now lost 10 home games this season. Eddie Nketiah scored his fourth goal in all competitions for the Gunners this season. Joe Willock scored his first Premier League goal for Arsenal.

Twitter Post Premier League: Liverpool are the champions