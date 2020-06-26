Former Sri Lanka sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage, on Thursday, submitted a detailed report to back his claims that the ICC World Cup 2011 final was fixed. Speaking during a media briefing, Aluthgamage said he has penned down a nine-page report, which comprises of 24 reasons to support his claim. Earlier, he claimed that Sri Lanka deliberately lost the final. Here is more.

Quote Here is what Aluthgamage said

"Across nine pages, I have mentioned 24 suspicious reasons as to why we had lost the final of the World Cup 2011," Aluthgamage told reporters during a media briefing, as per newsfirst.lk.

WC 2011 final How did the match pan out?

In 2011, India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium to win their second World Cup title. Chasing 275, India were reeling initially, after they lost both Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag. However, Gautam Gambhir (97) rescued Team India at the crucial juncture. Later on, MS Dhoni (91*) guided India to victory with 10 balls to spare.

Claim 'The World Cup final was fixed'

Previously, Aluthgamage stated the World cup final was fixed. "The 2011 Cricket World Cup final was fixed. I stand by what I say. It took place when I was the minister of sports," Aluthgamage had said. "However, I do not wish to expose details for the sake of the country. The game against India in 2011, the game we could have won, was fixed."

Players Sangakkara, Jayawardene hit back at the claims

Sri Lankan veterans Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene slammed the former Sports Minister's claims. "Then no one needs to speculate and can get to the bottom of this. That should be the most prudent course of action," Sangakkara had said. "Is the elections around the corner Looks like the circus has started. names and evidence?" tweeted Jayawardene.

Match-fixing Sri Lanka criminalized match-fixing in 2019