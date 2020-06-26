Liverpool's 30-year wait for a top-flight title ended after Manchester City were beaten by Chelsea in gameweek 31 of the Premier League 2019-20 season. Liverpool needed one more win to seal the title, however, City's loss meant that the Reds cannot be caught mathematically. It has been a defining campaign for Jurgen Klopp's side. Here we look at Liverpool's title win in numbers.

Key numbers Reds seal their 19th top-flight title after sheer dominance

Liverpool won their 19th top-flight title and their first since 1989-90. 13-time Premier League winners Manchester United have the most top-flight titles (20). Klopp's team has picked up 86 points already, with a record of 28 victories, two draws and a single defeat in 31 games. They have scored the second-highest goals this season (70) and have a win percentage of 90.32.

Earliest win Liverpool break record for earliest title win ever

Liverpool have won the Premier League with seven games to spare. This is the earliest title win in English top-flight history. Previously, the record was shared between Manchester United (1907-08 and 2000-01), Everton (1984-85) and Manchester City (2017-18). These three teams had clinched the title with five games to spare.

Wins Liverpool have maintained a 100% record at home

As per Opta, Liverpool's 30-year wait for a league title is only the eighth-longest gap in English top-flight history. The Reds have won the league title in eight different decades (highest). Liverpool have a 100% win record in the EPL at home this season (16 matches). Notably, they are on a 23-match winning run at Anfield since last season.

Klopp Klopp is the first German manager to win the league

Liverpool boss Klopp is now the very first German manger to win the English top-flight title in its 131-year history. Under Klopp, Liverpool have won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and now the Premier League. Liverpool have gone on to improve under the former Dortmund manager. In his four full seasons, Liverpool have finished fourth, fourth, second and first.

Reaction It's the best thing I can imagine, says Klopp