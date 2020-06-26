Liverpool have won their maiden Premier League title after Manchester City lost against Chelsea in gameweek 31. The Reds had earlier beaten Crystal Palace 4-0 and City needed a win to keep themselves alive mathematically. Gameweek 31 saw a superb run of games and plenty of crucial results along the way. Here are the key takeaways from gameweek 31.

Duo Martial and Rashford continue their sublime form for Man United

Fifth-placed Manchester United are unbeaten in 13 matches unbeaten across competitions. The Red Devils overcame Sheffield United 3-0 at home and the likes of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford stood out. Martial raced to 14 Premier League goals this season and registered his maiden hat-trick. Rashford provided two assists to take his tally to six. He also has 14 goals to his name.

Liverpool Premier League: Liverpool continue their superb run at Anfield

Liverpool were dominant against Palace and it was a complete show by Jurgen Klopp's side. The win helped them race to 86 points. What caught the eye is their dazzling show at Anfield. Liverpool have a 100% win record in the EPL at home this season (16 matches). Notably, they are on a 23-match winning run at Anfield since last season.

#CHEMCI Chelsea adamant to seal top-four finish, City's mixed results continue

The manner in which Chelsea dictated the show against Manchester City deserves praise. The Blues were disciplined and attacked City on the counter with panache. With two successive wins post the season's resumption, Chelsea look adamant to seal a top-four finish. After winning 3-0 against Arsenal and 5-0 against Burnley, Man City were woeful against Chelsea. City suffered their eighth defeat of the campaign.

Trio Wolves deserve credit, Spurs and Arsenal deliver in must-win games

Wolves have been brilliant this season and they are level with United in terms of points (49). Raul Jimenez was the star once again as he raced to 15 goals this campaign. Wolves' defensive work was the major highlight. Meanwhile, the likes of Tottenham and Arsenal have given themselves hope of fighting for a Champions League berth. Both team delivered in must-win games.

Information A look at all the results from gameweek 31