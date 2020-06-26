The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), on Thursday, canceled several national competitions, including the Royal London Club Championship due to the coronavirus pandemic. Reportedly, a number of tournaments require rescheduling, which could result in logistical challenges. However, ECB has been constantly working with the Government in order to resume national tournaments. Here are the tournaments that got called-off.

Canceled tournaments Here is the list of canceled tournaments

Canceled tournaments: National Counties Championship (Three-day cricket), National County Showcase Fixtures v First-Class Counties, Royal London Club Championship, Vitality Men's Club T20 Cup and Plate, Vitality Women's Club T20 Cup and Plate, U18 Boys County Championship, U17 Super Fours, Royal London Boys County Age Group Under 14, 15 and 18 Cup Competitions, Royal London Girls County Age Group Under 15 and 17 Cup Competitions.

Information Other tournaments that got canceled

Other tournaments that got canceled: ECB David English Bunbury Festival, ECB City Cup, ECB Over 50s County Championship, ECB Girls Regional Development Centre Festival and ECB Girls U15 Festivals.

Cancelation The COVID-19 restrictions led to cancelation of tournaments

ECB, in a statement, revealed that incumbent restrictions have forced the board to stall some of the national tournaments. "As we continue to work towards recreational cricket returning on or around July 4, though, it has become clear that given the current restrictions we will sadly be unable to run certain elements of the scheduled 2020 cricket season," the statement read.

Quote Local tournaments will be prioritized

"In addition, to ensure maximum flexibility for all clubs pursuing a return to action and because we believe it is safer for clubs and players to reduce their amount of travel we will be prioritising local playing opportunities over National and Regional competitions," it added.

Test series International cricket returns in England

England are all set to host West Indies for a three-match Test series, starting July 8. Both the sides have started training respectively under bio-secure environment. Earlier, the hosts announced the 30-member training squad for the first Test. The Ageas Bowl will play host to the series opener, while the final two Tests will be played at the Emirates Old Trafford.

Test results ECB confirmed zero positive cases