Manchester City were dominant in 2017-18 and 2018-19 to clinch two successive Premier League honors under Pep Guardiola. Last season, City overcame Liverpool by a solitary point. City knew Liverpool will make a comeback this season, however, Guardiola's side couldn't prevent the latter from winning the league with seven games to go. We analyze City's season in numbers.

City What ticked for City in 2017-18 and 2018-19?

City grew in shape in the 2017-18 season, winning 32 games out of 38, besides losing only twice. They recorded 106 goals and conceded only 27. They also broke the record for most points (100). In the 2018-19 campaign, City won 32 games and lost four, whereas, Liverpool lost just once but drew 7. City scored 96 goals (highest) and conceded 23 (second-lowest).

City losses Losses mount for City this season

City had lost just six games in total across the last two seasons in the Premier League. However, this campaign has seen the side lose eight games already. Six of these losses have come away from home to highlight their problems. With three draws as well, City couldn't keep the momentum Liverpool showed throughout the season.

Wolves, United Wolves and Manchester United hurt City this season

Wolves and Manchester United hurt City badly this season after both teams won home and away matches against Pep Guardiola's men. Wolves beat City 2-0 away and then sealed a victory at home by a 3-2 margin. Meanwhile, United played effectively on the counter to stun City twice. Against both these teams, City conceded nine goals in total.

Defensive woes City's defensive woes have been visible

City's defensive issues have bothered them this season and we witnessed that once again against Chelsea. They have conceded 33 goals this season, which by City's standards look awful. Goal-keeper Ederson has amounted for three errors leading to goal this season. Mix-up between players, being vulnerable to counter attacks and lack of focus have seen City lose momentum in key moments.

#MCILIV City face champions Liverpool next