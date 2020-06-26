Australia's limited-overs cricket team captain Aaron Finch is plotting a title bid for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. Cricket has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic and the ICC T20 World Cup in October-November looks unlikely to be played. With the next two major events lined up in India, Finch had his say on what Australia need to do.

Finch feels it's time to to zero in on a pool of players for sub-continental conditions. India will host the T20 World Cup in 2021, besides the 50-over World Cup in 2023. "With what's coming up with the World T20s, whenever that might be, and there's a couple of them and looking forward to the 2023 World Cup in India," Finch told SEN Radio.

Australia haven't won a single T20 World Cup till date and had last pocketed the 50-over event back in 2015. Finch said Australia need to find a plan in order to be successful. "We are just in the processing of nutting out how we go about winning that, what we'll need to do down the track to be successful in those three tournaments."

The senior cricketer highlighted the need of a detailed plan to work upon in order to win the 2023 event. "In the 50-over space it's about working back from that 2023 World Cup and really getting a detailed plan of how we think we'll have to win it, what's the structure of the side we'll need in India," the Aussie international said.

IND vs AUS Australia have won four ODIs in India since 2019

Five-time World Cup winners Australia bowed out of the semi-finals last year. They lost against eventual winners England. David Warner and Mitchell Starc were the champion performers for the Australian side. Earlier this year, Australia lost the ODI series against India away from home. Last year, they had beaten Virat Kohli's side 3-2 in India. They have won four ODIs in India since 2019.

Finch said getting the perfect combination could serve well for the Aussies on Indian soil for the World Cup. "Is it going to be two spinners, is it going to be an extra all-rounder, and kind of work back from there," he claimed.

