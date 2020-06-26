Liverpool won the Premier League 2019-20 title after Manchester City failed to beat Chelsea in gameweek 31. This was Liverpool's maiden Premier League win. Jurgen Klopp's men created history by becoming the first side to win the title with most games to spare (7). Liverpool's title win this season is up there amongst the best. We analyze the five greatest champions in EPL history.

#5 Sir Alex Ferguson retires on a high after 13th honor

Manchester United won the Premier League 2012-13 title. United pocketed their 13th Premier League honor. Notably, Sir Alex Ferguson retired after the season and it also turned out to be United's last title up till date. United were in agony after losing the 2011-12 title to City on the final day. However, they bounced back in style and enjoyed a 11-point gap over City.

#4 Manchester City were unstoppable in 2017-18

Manchester City had a terrific 2017-18 season and several records were broken in that campaign. City found depth and solidity under manager Pep Guardiola and the side created history by notching 100 points in the EPL season. They set the record for the highest number of goals (106) in EPL history. City registered 32 wins, 4 draws and 2 losses. It was utter domination.

#3 Liverpool's 2019-20 win will be remembered for a long time

There are still seven matches left and Liverpool could break several records this season. Liverpool, who have 86 points so far, have dropped points just thrice this campaign. Notably, they have a 100% win record at home this season (16). The season will be remembered because of the COVID-19 pandemic suspending football for three months, before things resumed. Jurgen Klopp's side has been sensational.

#2 When Leicester stunned everyone to be crowned champions in 2015-16

The 2015-16 Premier League season saw Leicester City stun one and all to lift the trophy. The Foxes won England's top-flight league title for the first time in their 132-year-old history. This was one of the biggest achievements in the league. The Foxes registered 23 wins, 12 draws and 3 losses and finished 10 points above second-placed Arsenal. Jamie Vardy was stupendous for Leicester.

#1 The Invincibles: Arsenal go unbeaten in 2003-04 season