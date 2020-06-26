Jurgen Klopp joined Liverpool in October 2015 and has notched 156 wins across competitions out of 258 games. The Premier League 2019-20 title was another feather in Klopp's cap. Prior to this, he had won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup with Liverpool. Here we pick the best signings under Klopp that made Liverpool Premier League champions.

Mohamed Salah Mohamed Salah has been a revelation for the Reds

Mohamed Salah joined Liverpool from Roma in 2017. In just three seasons, the versatile forward has scored 71 league goals. Salah dominated the show in 2017-18 to win the Premier League Player of the Season award. He scored 32 goals to win the Golden Boot. He netted 22 goals last season to share the award. He has 17 goals (highest) for Liverpool this season.

Sadio Mane Sadio Mane has been consistent under Klopp

Klopp signed Sadio Mane from Southampton in 2016 and the move paid off. Mane is a complete footballer and his contributions have been commendable. He has netted 60 Premier League goals so far for the Reds. The Senegalese winger has made his presence felt with useful displays of late. He shared the Golden Boot last season and has 15 goals this campaign.

Virgil Van Dijk Virgil Van Dijk has established himself as a star

Virgil van Dijk has established himself as a top player. The central defender has been in defining form for Liverpool after joining from Southampton in 2017. He is the leader at the back for Liverpool and his commanding displays deserve praise. The Dutchman has made 83 Premier League appearances for the Reds. He won the Player of the Season in 2018-19.

Alisson Alisson has registered 33 clean sheets in 60 appearances