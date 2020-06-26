Indian pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar believes his stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2014 Indian Premier League revamped his bowling. The 30-year-old described how he learned the art of bowling at the death, during that edition. Meanwhile, he is yet to make a comeback in the Indian set-up, since recovering from his hernia injury. Here is what he said.

Quote I learned how to handle pressure: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

"I always had the ability to bowl yorkers. They wanted me to bowl at the start of the innings as well as at the end. In 2014, I learnt to handle pressure and that was a turning point," Bhuvneshwar said on Cricketbaazi show.

IPL 2014 Bhuvneshwar rose to prominence in IPL 2014

In the 2014 edition of Indian Premier League, Bhuvneshwar emerged as SRH's leading wicket-taker and the third highest overall. He finished with 20 scalps from 14 matches at an average of 17.70. His economical spells during the death overs made him the talk of the town. Notably, Bhuvneshwar leads the wickets tally for SRH by miles, having snapped up 109 wickets thus far.

Comeback Comeback in international cricket

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been out of action lately, owing to his hernia injury. Although he recently featured in India's domestic T20 tournament DY Patil Cup, international cricket still awaits his comeback. Bhuvneshwar, who underwent his hernia operation, hasn't played international cricket since December 2019. He must be eyeing a national comeback with T20 World Cup in Australia down the road.

MS Dhoni How Dhoni backed a young Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar made his international debut under MS Dhoni. During his 8-year-old international career, he has got a lot of backing from the former Indian skipper. Even after struggling to generate decent pace, Bhuvneshwar made his presence felt with his propensity to swing the ball both ways. So far, he has accounted for 236 international wickets at 30.93.

Process 'Like Dhoni, I try to focus on process'