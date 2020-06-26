World number one Novak Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic has tested positive for COVID-19. The former Wimbledon champion is the latest official associated with controversial Adria Tour, to have contracted the deadly virus. In an Instagram post, Ivanisevic revealed that he had test negative twice in last 10 days and showed no symptoms whatsoever. Here is more on the same.

Quote Here is what Ivanisevic wrote on Instagram

"Unfortunately, after two negative tests in the last 10 days, I have just found out that I have test positive for COVID-19. I feel good and don't have any symptoms. I will continue to self-isolate, as I have been doing already," his post read.

Instagram Post Goran Ivanisevic's Instagram post

Other players Other players who tested positive

Djokovic and his wife Jelena had tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. The Serbian was tested along with his family members, after arriving in Belgrade. He will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days and will take the test against in the coming days. Earlier, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki along with several coaches tested positive after participating in the event.

Adria Tour The tournament received heavy criticism

Notably, Goran Ivanisevic was the tournament director for the Croatian leg of the exhibition event, organized by Djokovic. The tournament received backlash for not maintaining physical distance. Reportedly, the event took place with minimal social distancing before packed stands in Belgrade, the Serbian capital. The players hugged across the net, played basketball, posed for pictures, and attended press conferences together.

Apology Djokovic issued apology on Tuesday

Djokovic issued an apology after he was diagnosed with the virus. "I am so deeply sorry our tournament has caused harm. We were wrong and it was too soon," his statement read. "I can't express enough how sorry I am for this and every case of infection. If you attended Adria Tour or were around any attendees, please get tested."

Twitter Post Here is the full statement

