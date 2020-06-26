Last updated on Jun 26, 2020, 07:43 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byParth Dhall
World number one Novak Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic has tested positive for COVID-19.
The former Wimbledon champion is the latest official associated with controversial Adria Tour, to have contracted the deadly virus.
In an Instagram post, Ivanisevic revealed that he had test negative twice in last 10 days and showed no symptoms whatsoever.
Here is more on the same.
"Unfortunately, after two negative tests in the last 10 days, I have just found out that I have test positive for COVID-19. I feel good and don't have any symptoms. I will continue to self-isolate, as I have been doing already," his post read.
Nažalost, nakon dva negativna testa u posljednjih 10 dana, upravo sam saznao rezultate današnjeg, trećeg testa i on je pozitivan na Covid-19. Osjećam se dobro i nemam nikakvih simptoma. Želim obavijestiti sve koji su bili u kontaktu sa mnom na činjenicu da sam Covid-pozitivan i zamoliti ih da poduzmu sve potrebne korake da zaštite sebe i svoje bližnje. Ja nastavljam s ranije započetom samoizolacijom. Želim svim zaraženima što skoriji oporavak.
A post shared by goranivanisevicofficial on
Djokovic and his wife Jelena had tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.
The Serbian was tested along with his family members, after arriving in Belgrade.
He will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days and will take the test against in the coming days.
Earlier, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki along with several coaches tested positive after participating in the event.
Notably, Goran Ivanisevic was the tournament director for the Croatian leg of the exhibition event, organized by Djokovic.
The tournament received backlash for not maintaining physical distance.
Reportedly, the event took place with minimal social distancing before packed stands in Belgrade, the Serbian capital.
The players hugged across the net, played basketball, posed for pictures, and attended press conferences together.
Djokovic issued an apology after he was diagnosed with the virus.
"I am so deeply sorry our tournament has caused harm. We were wrong and it was too soon," his statement read.
"I can't express enough how sorry I am for this and every case of infection. If you attended Adria Tour or were around any attendees, please get tested."
June 23, 2020
The coronavirus outbreak led to suspension of the ATP and WTA professional tours in March.
However, the New York Governor recently confirmed US Open will run as per the original schedule (August 31-September 13).
Following the decision, marquee players expressed reservations respectively.
Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if the Grand Slam event goes ahead in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.