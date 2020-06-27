The Bundesliga 2019-20 season is finally set to come to an end on Saturday. The season had resumed on May 16 after a two-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bayern Munich were declared champions, with Borussia Dortmund taking up the second place. However, there are several factors still to be decided. Here we look at the final gameweek.

Crunch battle Champions Bayern take on Wolfsburg in a crunch clash

Robert Lewandowski, who was voted Player of the Season, will aim to add to his 33-goal tally. He has dazzled for Bayern Munich throughout the season. Bayern face Wolfsburg, who are vying for the sixth place. If they manage to hold the position, a direct qualification for Europa League will be confirmed. Or else, they will need to come through three qualifying rounds.

Duo What awaits for Gladbach and Leverkusen?

Gladbach have their Champions League fate in their own hands. They face Hertha Berlin at home, knowing a draw in all likelihood will be enough for that top-four finish thanks to their superior goal difference over Bayer Leverkusen. Fifth-placed Leverkusen take on Mainz and are waiting to pounce if the opportunity presents itself. Leverkusen have 60 points, whereas, Gladbach have 62.

Leipzig Leipzig will hope to end things on a high

Third-placed RB Leipzig have already secured qualification for the Champions League. They have 63 points and even if they lose and Gladbach win, the former will seal the fourth place. Therefore, Leverkusen's result will have no effect on Leipzig. Leipzig forward Timo Werner is set to play his final match for the side ahead of a move to Chelsea next month.

Information Gameweek 34: Here are the fixtures