The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), on Friday, confirmed the Pakistan cricket team will arrive in the UK on June 28. In a statement, the cricket board said that members of the Pakistan travelling party who had tested positive would "not be permitted to travel with the advance group" to England. Here is more on the same.

Pakistan Ten Pakistan players have tested positive

On Tuesday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that seven players from Pakistan tested positive for novel coronavirus. This took the overall tally of COVID-positive players to 10. Earlier, the likes of Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, and Haider Ali were diagnosed with the deadly virus. Support staff, Malang Ali was also confirmed to have contracted the virus.

Second test PCB will announce the results of second test soon

The players and officials, who tested negative, had to assemble in Lahore on June 24. Reportedly, the second round of testing was scheduled on June 25. Meanwhile, the PCB is expected to announce the test results on Saturday. Those who test negative, will depart for Manchester via a chartered flight. Upon arriving, they will be tested again by the ECB medical panel.

Quote The official statement of ECB

"The England & Wales Cricket Board can confirm that the Pakistan men's cricket team will arrive in the United Kingdom on Sunday 28 June to start preparation for this summer's tour of England, which includes three Test matches and three Vitality IT20s," the statement read.

Guidelines ECB medical panel's guidelines of bio-secure environment

Daily monitoring of temperature and symptoms for all. Regular COVID-19 testing for everyone within the bio-secure environment (every seven days). Only essential staff are present, including hotel personnel. The bio-secure environment will be 'zoned', so individuals will only operate within a restricted area essential to duties. Both social distancing and regular hand hygiene are key aspects. Face masks should be worn by all.

Quarantine Players to serve 14-day quarantine period