The Serie A, gameweek 28 started with leaders Juventus overcoming Lecce. Juve have established a 7-point gap over second-placed Lazio, who face Fiorentina later tonight. Inter and Atalanta will be looking to collect crucial points and add further security to their top-four ambitions. Teams fighting for Europa League spots have plenty up their sleeves. Here is the complete preview of gameweek 28.

Juventus Juventus down Lecce 4-0, gain substantial gap

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a penalty as Juventus thrashed Lecce 4-0 to gain a substantial gap over Lazio. Lecce had Fabio Lucioni sent off for a foul in the first half before Paulo Dybala struck from outside the box just after half-time. Ronaldo drove home a powerful penalty and set up a goal for Gonzalo Higuain. Defender Matthijs de Ligt then headed in the fourth goal.

Lazio Lazio cannot afford to lose against Fiorentina

Lazio are in a must-win scenario against Fiorentina. They suffered a shock 3-2 defeat against Atalanta in the previous gameweek. Lazio cannot afford to have the gap extended and a win will help them to cut it down to four points. Ciro Immobile, who leads the scoring chart in the Serie A 2019-20 season, will be the key asset for Lazio.

Information Ronaldo races to 23 Serie A goals

Ronaldo raced to 23 Serie goals this season in just 24 matches. He has 27 goals in all competitions this season and has 55 under his belt for Juventus in total. He needs two more goals to break his 28-goal tally of last season.

Milan vs Roma Milan and Roma up for a key clash

AC Milan are seventh in the table and are in contention for Europa League qualification with Napoli reserving their status after lifting the Coppa Italia trophy. Milan face fifth-placed Roma, who have 48 points so far. With Parma and Verona also in the mix for the seventh spot, Milan need a win. For Roma, they would want to vie for the Champions League.

Gameweek 28 Here are the fixtures of gameweek 28