Manchester United take on Norwich City in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. United, who are on a 13-match unbeaten run in all competitions, will be aiming to extend their run. Norwich, who are on the brink of being relegated in the Premier League 2019-20 season, need to pick themselves up. Ahead of the match, we present the complete details.

Team news Norwich vs Manchester United: Team news and selection

Norwich striker Teemu Pukki could be recalled, while Marco Stiepermann might feature for the first time since being cleared of having coronavirus. Defenders Grant Hanley, Christoph Zimmermann and Sam Byram are rule out for the remainder of the season. For United, Jesse Lingard is fit for Manchester United after illness and is likely to feature. Central defenders Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones remain out.

Norwich Norwich have not been up to the mark

Norwich have lost both their Premier League games at home since the restart. They haven't been able to threaten much. Things seem pretty bleak for them at the bottom of the table. It's a bad time for the Canaries to be playing against Manchester United, who have found a new sense of gusto under Solskjaer. Norwich will need to step up by a distance.

Manchester United Manchester United will want to dish out a commendable performance

United picked up four points from two games since the resumption and are vying for a top-four finish in the Premier League. Solskjaer is spoiled for options and can ring in many changes. He will want the squad to be fresh with games coming at regular intervals. United will take this game seriously and one expects them to dish out a commendable show.

Stats Norwich vs Manchester United: Here are the key stats

This is Norwich City's maiden FA Cup quarter-final since the 1991-92 season. The Canaries are winless in seven FA Cup games at Carrow Road. Pukki hasn't managed a goal from open play in 14 appearances. United have reached the quarter-finals for a club record sixth consecutive season. The Red Devils could keep a fifth successive clean sheet in the competition.

Information Match prediction, Dream11, timing and TV listing