Manchester City mid-fielder Kevin De Bruyne claimed that the club will not dwell on losing the Premier League in what could still be an "unbelievable season". City, who lost against Chelsea in gameweek 31 of the EPL, saw their two-year reign as champions come to an end. However, the side is alive in several competitions and could finish strongly.

City 2019-20 The story of Manchester City so far in 2019-20 season

City started the 2019-20 season by winning their sixth Community Shield in August. They beat Liverpool via penalties. Pep Guardiola's side won the EFL Cup in March this year. City are likely to finish second in the Premier League 2019-20 season. However, the side is still alive in the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League. They will target these two trophies to finish strongly.

Tourneys City's status in the FA Cup and Champions League

Defending FA Cup champions City travel to Newcastle for their delayed quarter-final clash on Sunday. They enter the match as favorites and look likely to reach the semis. The club is also well placed to reach the last eight of the Champions League. City enjoy a 2-1 first-leg lead over Real Madrid. The European competition is set to resume in August.

Man City De Bruyne backs City to do well

De Bruyne said City have got big chances in the FA Cup and UCL. "I think in comparison with a lot of other teams we are doing all right. We are still second, so that means after Liverpool we are the second best team, and I think we have still got big chances in the FA Cup and Champions League," he told Sky Sports.

City De Bruyne outlines how City can have an unbelievable season

The Belgian star added that if City can clinch both the trophies, then it will be an unbelievable season. "Imagine if we come out after winning these cups, it will be an unbelievable season. We have got a lot to play for and look forward to it. There is no time for us to get down," said the player.

EPL City haven't managed to show consistency in the Premier League