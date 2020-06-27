The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is planning to complete the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 season later this year. In a recent meeting attended by the Board of Governors, the PCB management informed about the same. The cricket board was also congratulated for staging 30 PSL matches. The domestic T20 league was suspended on March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here is more.

"The BoG was informed that PCB was planning to stage the remaining four matches later in the year, while it plans to add the fifth venue in Peshawar for the 2021 edition, which is scheduled to be held in 2021," PCB said in a release.

The Board of Governors (BoG) approved to set up a dedicated PSL Department for completing the rest of matches. It will be separated from PCB's Commercial Department. PSL Project Executive Shoaib Naveed will head the department as a part of the PCB's drive. There will be an oversight group, which will comprise the Chief Executive, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director Commercial.

The knockout games of Pakistan Super League 2020 were deferred until further notice, owing the coronavirus pandemic. As many as two semi-finals and a final, which had to be held on March 17 and 18 respectively, had to be rescheduled to a later date. Previously, PCB decided to mow down the remaining season in the wake of the dire crisis.

