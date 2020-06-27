Barcelona were held by Celta Vigo in La Liga, gameweek 32 on Saturday. Barca had a 2-1 lead, however Iago Aspas leveled things. Senior striker Luis Suarez scored a brace for Barca, with Lionel Messi assisting him on both occasions. With Barca dropping points, Real Madrid can establish a two-point lead next. Here are the records broken.

#CeltaBarca How did the match pan out?

Barca got a free-kick and Lionel Messi was clever in clipping the ball to the back post where Suarez was present to give Barca the lead. In the second half, Iago Aspas' pass released Okay Yokuslu, who fed Smolov for a tap in. Suarez scored another goal after Messi assisted him once again. However, Aspas scored the equalizer in the 88th minute.

Suarez Suarez scripts these scoring feats

Suarez scored his 13th goal of the campaign and saw his tally go up to 16 across competitions in the season. He now has 193 goals for Barcelona in all competitions. The Uruguayan striker got to 144 career La Liga goals as well. Suarez moved to within one goal of tying Laszio Kubala (194) to be third on Barca's all-time scoring list.

Stats Barca register ninth draw, Messi amasses 16th assist

Barca registered their ninth draw of La Liga 2019-20. They raced to 69 points after 32 games and now have 72 goals this campaign. Meanwhile, Celta Vigo remain 16th and have 34 points from 32 games. Messi registered his 16th assist of the season in La Liga 2019-20. He has created 37 goals in La Liga this term (21 goals and 16 assists).

Information Sevilla drop points, Bilbao gain a crucial 3-1 win