Manchester United beat 10-man Norwich City to reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup. Odion Ighalo scored the opener for United only for Todd Cantwell to equalize in a closely fought encounter at Carrow Road. The match went to extra time, with Harry Maguire scoring the winner. The remaining quarter-final matches will be held on Sunday. Here we present the list of records broken.

#NORMUN How did the match pan out?

The first half saw 13 shots between the two sides, however, none of them were on target. In the second half, Ighalo gave United the lead in the 51st minute to volley the ball past Tim Krul. Norwich gained control and Tod Cantwell unleashed an effort that moved away from Sergio Romero to find the net. Maguire scored the winner in the 118th minute.

Ighalo Ighalo scores his fifth goal for Manchester United

Ighalo has now scored in all four of his starts for Man United (5 goals). He scored with his first shot of the match. Ighalo has five goals in 11 appearances for United. United conceded their maiden goal of the FA Cup this season. They enjoyed a run of 448 minutes without conceding in the FA Cup this season.

Information United's unbeaten run extends to 14 games