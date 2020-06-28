The Somerset County Cricket club announced that players will resume individual training from July 1. Reportedly, the training will be commenced under strict government guidelines in order to ensure a safe environment. Somerset head coach Jason Kerr said the training will be a lead-up to return of professional cricket. Earlier, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) canceled several national competitions.

Quote Here is what Jason Kerr said

"It's great news that the players and staff have an official return to the training date. There is huge excitement around the group, with the prospect of training shortly and the hopeful return of some cricket," said Jason Kerr in an official statement.

Preparation Players will be preparing for the upcoming season

Professional cricket has been suspended since March, owing to coronavirus pandemic. Jason Kerr added the the team's focus will be to prepare rigorously in the upcoming weeks. "The lads have been very creative whilst in lockdown, adapting brilliantly to training away from the environment and we can now focus on preparing best we can over the next few weeks," he added.

Training The training will be held at Cooper Associates County Ground

The player training will take place at the Cooper Associates County Ground, which remains closed for public presently. Earlier this week, ECB canceled a number of national tournaments and said recreational cricket in the country could resume around July 4. The board has also stated that health and safety of everyone involved will be prioritized over resumption of cricket.

Warm-up fixture Surrey, Middlesex to play warm-up match in July

As per the recent developments, Surrey and Middlesex could lock horns in a two-day red-ball encounter at the Kia Oval in July. The match is scheduled to take place on July 26-27, and will be played as warm-up fixture for the proposed return of the County Championship in August. The contest will be held behind closed doors, though the action will be streamed live.

International cricket England set to host West Indies for three-match Test series