The Bundesliga 2019-20 season got over on Saturday and we witnessed some superb results in gameweek 34. Champions Bayern Munich scripted several outstanding records throughout the season. Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Gladbach clinched Champions League qualifications. Dusseldorf and Paderborn were relegated. Here we look back at the season and give you the best numbers.

Key stats Lewandowski wins fifth top-scorer award, Werner and Sancho excel

Bayern forward Robert Lewandowski ended as the season's top scorer (34 goals). This was his best Bundesliga season ever. The Polish striker picked up his fifth top-scorer award and a third in succession. Lewandowski now has 236 career Bundesliga goals. Meanwhile, Timo Werner ended as the second-highest scorer (28). Dortmund's Jadon Sancho (17 goals and 16 assists) had a defining campaign as well.

Bayern Munich Bayern script a host of records

Bayern sealed their eighth successive Bundesliga title. The Bavarians won all nine games post the Bundesliga's resumption amid the coronavirus pandemic. Notably, they were the only side to do so. Bayern ended the season with 13 successive wins. The side also registered a 13-point gap over second-placed Dortmund. Hansi Flick's side ended the campaign with 100 goals under their belt.

Individual delights Muller, Neuer and Lewandowski script these records

Thomas Muller ended the season with 21 assists. He set a new record after going past former Wolfsburg player Kevin De Bruyne (20). Bayern goal-keeper Manuel Neuer notched 15 clean sheets this season. The Bavarians also conceded the least number of goals this campaign (32). Lewandowski scripted the record of being the leading scorer in a season by a non-German player.

Teams Leipzig pip Gladbach, whereas, Leverkusen and Hoffenheim qualify for Europa

Leipzig took third place after amassing 66 points. They were one above Gladbach (65). Both teams registered wins in gameweek 34. Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen clinched the fifth spot after notching 63 points. They will play in the Europa League next season and will be joined by Hoffenheim. The latter thrashed Dortmund 4-0 in gameweek 34. Andrej Kramaric scored all four goals in the rout.

Information What about the bottom-placed teams?