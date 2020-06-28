Leicester City take on Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. The Foxes have drawn both their games in the Premier League since the season resumed after a three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Chelsea have sealed two successive wins, including a 2-1 result against Manchester City. It's expected to be a closely fought FA Cup encounter. Here's the match preview.

Team news Leicester vs Chelsea: Team news and selection

There are no fresh injury concerns for both teams. Leicester mid-fielder Dennis Praet is available again but defenders Daniel Amartey (ankle) and Ricardo Pereira (Achilles) are out. Meanwhile, Chelsea are still without defender Fikayo Tomori and forward Callum Hudson-Odoi, although the latter is back in training. Mid-fielder Jorginho could feature for the Blues following a recent suspension.

Leicester Leicester need to step up against the Blues

The Foxes haven't been impressive for a while now in the Premier League, despite clinging on to their third position in the table. Since the reason resumed, Leicester haven't looked sharp and you wonder where will the goals come from. However, the players have showed heart to hang in there and given that it's a cup match, one expects the Foxes to rise up.

Chelsea Chelsea are expected to make things difficult for Leicester

Chelsea are expected to create chances and make life difficult for Leicester. Frank Lampard will be wanting a similar response as seen against Aston Villa and Man City in the EPL post resumption. They have quality and options aplenty. Rotation of players will be key here. Chelsea will have to be a step above the Foxes in order to progress.

Stat attack A look at the key stats

Leicester are winless in all eight previous FA Cup matches against Chelsea. The Foxes are looking to reach the FA Cup semis for the first time since the 1981-82 campaign. Brendan Rodgers is yet to beat the Blues in his managerial career in 14 previous attempts. Chelsea are in their 18th FA Cup quarter-final in the Premier League era.

Information Dream11, match prediction, timing and TV listing