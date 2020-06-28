Last updated on Jun 28, 2020, 02:05 pm
Written byRajdeep Saha
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said that the players will give new Premier League champions Liverpool a guard of honor.
Liverpool ended their 30-year wait for a league title after City lost at Chelsea.
City host Liverpool at the Etihad in gameweek 32 of the Premier League 2019-20 season.
Here's what Guardiola had to say about greeting Liverpool.
Guardiola said City will greet Liverpool and that's because the Reds deserve it.
"We are going to do the guard of honour of course," said City boss Guardiola ahead of the side's FA Cup quarter-final clash against Newcastle United.
"We will greet Liverpool, when they come to our house, in an incredible way. We are going to do it because they deserve it."
Liverpool pocketed their maiden Premier League title after Chelsea edged past Man City 2-1 at Stamford Bridge.
Earlier, Liverpool had thrashed Crystal Palace 4-0 in gameweek 31 of the Premier League 2019-20 season to race to 86 points.
City needed to beat Chelsea to keep things alive mathematically.
City trail Liverpool by 23 points with seven more matches to go.
Liverpool won their 19th top-flight title and their first since 1989-90.
13-time Premier League winners Manchester United have the most top-flight titles (20).
Klopp's team has picked up 86 points already, with a record of 28 victories, two draws and a single defeat in 31 games.
They have scored the second-highest goals this season (70) and have a win percentage of 90.32.
Liverpool have won the Premier League with seven games to spare.
This is the earliest title win in English top-flight history.
Previously, the record was shared between Manchester United (1907-08 and 2000-01), Everton (1984-85) and Manchester City (2017-18).
These three teams had clinched the title with five games to spare.
Liverpool have a 100% win record at home this season (16 matches).
City were dominant in 2017-18 and 2018-19 to clinch two successive Premier League honors under Guardiola.
However, this campaign has seen the side lose eight games already.
With three draws as well, City couldn't keep the momentum Liverpool showed throughout the season.
The side is still alive in the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League.
They will target these two trophies to finish strongly.
