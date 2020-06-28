Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said that the players will give new Premier League champions Liverpool a guard of honor. Liverpool ended their 30-year wait for a league title after City lost at Chelsea. City host Liverpool at the Etihad in gameweek 32 of the Premier League 2019-20 season. Here's what Guardiola had to say about greeting Liverpool.

Guardiola said City will greet Liverpool and that's because the Reds deserve it. "We are going to do the guard of honour of course," said City boss Guardiola ahead of the side's FA Cup quarter-final clash against Newcastle United. "We will greet Liverpool, when they come to our house, in an incredible way. We are going to do it because they deserve it."

Liverpool won their 19th top-flight title and their first since 1989-90. 13-time Premier League winners Manchester United have the most top-flight titles (20). Klopp's team has picked up 86 points already, with a record of 28 victories, two draws and a single defeat in 31 games. They have scored the second-highest goals this season (70) and have a win percentage of 90.32.

Liverpool have won the Premier League with seven games to spare. This is the earliest title win in English top-flight history. Previously, the record was shared between Manchester United (1907-08 and 2000-01), Everton (1984-85) and Manchester City (2017-18). These three teams had clinched the title with five games to spare. Liverpool have a 100% win record at home this season (16 matches).

